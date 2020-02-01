|
JoAnna Livingston Fenton
San Angelo - JoAnna Livingston Fenton, of San Angelo, passed away on January 31, 2020 at the young age of 62. She was born in San Angelo, Texas on June 23, 1957. As a child, she moved to Sonora, Texas and Lincoln, Nebraska. After moving back to San Angelo, JoAnna attended Glenn Junior High and met her childhood friend Sabrina (Frederick) Ward, and they were inseparable until her death. In school, JoAnna was vice president of the student council, 1st chair clarinet in the band, but was most noticed for her twirling at Central High School. JoAnna shared her passion and knowledge for twirling with her daughter and grandchildren. At 60 years old, JoAnna went back to Central High School to teach the feature twirler the original routine to the Bobcat fight song. Three years after graduating from Central High School, JoAnna earned her Associates Degree in Nursing from Odessa College and spent her career working with Dr. Jerry Schultz at Shannon Clinic. In 1992, JoAnna married her "knight in shining armor", Ron, and they spent 28 years happily married, and together raised five children. During their times living in Little Rock, Arkansas and San Angelo, JoAnna made friends with everyone she met. Upon the passing of her father, JoAnna continued to own and operate the original Ike Funk Ranch passed down and kept in the family since 1879. Ron and JoAnna traveled the world from Rome to Vietnam, but what she loved most was being at home, at the ranch and close to her family. She loved her family and was very proud of her children. When the grandchildren came along, she spoke proudly of their talents and accomplishments and spent time with them collecting heart rocks. JoAnna had a passion for trivia and games, but also had a special love for the game of Mah Jongg and her Mah Jongg friends. JoAnna was like a pretty flower to everyone who met her. Everyone who knew JoAnna knew she was loyal, compassionate, giving, caring, and selfless. She would do anything for anybody. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Ronnie M. Fenton, her children, John Skelton and wife Dr. Renea Skelton of Aledo, Dr. Jason Skelton and wife Randi of San Angelo, Dr. JoElle Peterson and husband Matt of Edmond, Oklahoma, Dr. Boyd Fenton and wife Cyndi of Lubbock, and Truman Fenton and wife Michele of Austin. She had sixteen grandchildren whom she truly adored, Kelcie, Chloe and Wesley Skelton; Madeline, Miley and William (Shane) Skelton; Charlie and Maggie Peterson; Samuel, Ember, Garrison, Gavin, and Savannah Fenton; Jack, Wyatt, and Eliza Fenton. She also leaves behind stepsiblings, Johny Weyerts and wife Charlsie of Alpine, Gene Weyerts and wife Carolyn of San Saba and Sharon Hartley and husband Tom of Dallas. She finally leaves behind her two best four legged friends, dogs, Stella and Marilyn Monroe. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Dr. Charles Wesley Livingston Jr. and June Pugh Livingston, and brother Will Ford Livingston.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4th, at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo from 5:00 - 7:00PM. Services will be held Wednesday, February 5th, at 10:00AM at First Baptist Church of San Angelo. Graveside services to follow at Arden Cemetery. Our family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo and Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin for their compassion and care of our mother, wife, Nanna and friend in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored to have a donation sent in JoAnna's name to Meals for the Elderly.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020