Joaquin Covarrubiaz, Sr.



June 23, 1953 -



June 1, 2020



A TREE HAS FALLEN



Joaquin was born in Muzquiz, Coauhila, Mexico on June 23, 1953. Born to Manuela Resendiz and Alfonso Covarrubiaz. He enjoyed his youth with his brothers and sisters while visiting his grandparents. In his early twenties, Joaquin arrived in Eldorado, Texas. He began working and building a remarkable work ethic at Quick Pantry, CH Poyner, and John E. Meador Construction until his retirement. August 26, 2003 Joaquin married the love of his life, Diana Covarrubiaz.



Joaquin Covarrubiaz was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and son. He attracted many friends with his gentle smile, sense of humor, and quick wit. "Apa" was an avid Eldorado Eagles fan—especially when it came to his grandchildren.



He is survived by his loving wife, Diana, who took such great care of our Dad. His children include Diego, wife Idalia, Joaquin Jr., wife MaryLou, Carrie Adame, husband Roy, Ruby Gonzalez-Valdez, husband Chris, Alfonso, wife Patty, Sonia Covarrubiaz-Holland, Kenny, wife Vanessa, and Benjamin Gonzalez. Apa was also survived by the apples of his eye—his grandchildren: Idalia; David, Sydney, CJ, Jackie, Jason, and Eli; Savannah and Noah; Kiarra & Tres, Katya & Justin, and Jalen; Brittany, Angel, Hannah, and Gavin; Aedon; Kevan, Korbin, and Kory; Sienna, Madison, and Baby Benjamin. Joaquin was also survived by 5 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, and 2 siblings.



He attended Nueva Vida Baptist Church.



Sincere gratitude to our angels on Earth who treated our dad with love: his doctors and nurses from San Angelo Hospice.



Apa, you will be greatly missed. We love you! We know you are rejoicing in Heaven.



Arrangements were provided by Love Funeral Home on June 3, 2020, at the Nueva Vida Church at 3:00p.m.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store