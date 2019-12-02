|
Jodie Faye Hill went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019 at 8:30 AM. She was born April 20, 1932 in Portales, MN, to Joseph Alexander and Dorothy (Dopson) Ray. She was raised on a farm and taught to work at a very young age.
She married James Lee Hill on February 15, 1947. He was a musician which led Jodie to the dance floor often. She loved to dance almost as much as she loved her family! Johnny Ray Hill was born November 6, 1949. They moved all over the state of NM in those early years. Jodie found ways to supplement their income wherever they landed. Julie Ann Green Pilgrim was born August 2, 1954. Many friends were made through her work as a telephone operator, a secretary, and a realtor. She faithfully taught her children how to work on a small farm, driving tractors, irrigating the land, building chicken coops, and much more. She always made the work fun but there was work to be done! Her joy was in family and family gatherings. She not only sold houses but bought houses, remodeling them to sell. She was a hard worker, not hiring the work but doing the majority of it herself. She was an entrepreneur in the rawest form. Through all of the labor she always maintained a classy outward appearance that many admired. She loved to wear a dress and would not be caught in public without having dressed to the fullest.
Jodie married Melvin Walker on October 17,1999 the love of her life. They attended GMBC for the last years of life where Jodie fell even more deeply in love with the Lord and His people. She radiated the love of Christ as she would hug each person loving them with her whole heart. She was not one to shun anyone. She wanted hugs from everyone she met. She loved her last year of life on Bishop Street Bootcamp Ranch in her travel trailer surrounded by family and men recovering from addiction and her puppy Heidi. She was rarely alone.
She is survived by sister, Louise Swires, Wadsworth, NV, Dallas Leroy Ray brother of Hartley, DE, daughter Julie Green Pilgrim (Bryan), San Angelo, grandson John-Ashley Hill (Tabitha) Grovetown, GA, Dustin "Tyler" Green. (Chelsea). Great grands Addison, Braden-James, Raelynn and Anna Kate Hill, Jeanie Hill, daughter-in-law, Grantville, GA, many nieces, nephews, and treasured friends. Preceded in death by parents, husbands James Lee Hill and Melvin Walker, Johnny Ray Hill, son, great grandson Cooper Maddox Green, brother Joe D. Ray, and sister Dortha Kilmer. Special thanks to Solaris Hospice and San Angelo Nursing Center.
Visitation will be held all day on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, with family present from 6 pm to 8 pm. The funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Glen Meadows Baptist Church with interment to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bishop Street Bootcamp Ranch, P. O. Box 9, Knickerbocker, TX, 76939, or Glen Meadows Baptist Church, 6002 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, Texas, 76904
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019