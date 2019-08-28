|
|
Joe Bill Lee
San Angelo - Joe Bill Lee, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in San Angelo.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Scott Bradford, pastor, officiating. Private burial will be at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Lee was born January 26, 1929, in Kirbyville. Joe Bill was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Elaine Augustinus on June 26, 1965 in San Angelo. He got his undergraduate degree from Texas A & I and received his Master of Library Science from the University of Texas at Austin. Joe Bill was the head librarian at Angelo State University nearly 30 years until 1992, and he was very instrumental in designing and building the Porter Henderson Library. After his retirement, the Friends of the Porter Henderson Library and West Texas Collection established a scholarship in his name to be given to an outstanding library student assistant. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the West Angelo Kiwanis Club for more than 50 years, serving in all the different club offices.
Survivors include his wife Elaine Lee; a daughter, Linda Cox and husband Geoffrey of Austin; a son, Kenneth Lee of San Angelo; and two grandchildren, Elena Cox and Joseph Cox, both of Austin. Joe Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Sam "Buster" Lee and Max Lee; and a sister, Marguerite "Kitty" McKee.
Memorials may be made to the Joe Bill Lee Scholarship, ASU Foundation, ASU Station #11023, San Angelo, Texas 76909 or Meals for the Elderly, 310 E Houston Harte Expy, San Angelo, Texas 76903.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 28, 2019