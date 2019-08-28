Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Bill Lee


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Bill Lee Obituary
Joe Bill Lee

San Angelo - Joe Bill Lee, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in San Angelo.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Scott Bradford, pastor, officiating. Private burial will be at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Lee was born January 26, 1929, in Kirbyville. Joe Bill was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Elaine Augustinus on June 26, 1965 in San Angelo. He got his undergraduate degree from Texas A & I and received his Master of Library Science from the University of Texas at Austin. Joe Bill was the head librarian at Angelo State University nearly 30 years until 1992, and he was very instrumental in designing and building the Porter Henderson Library. After his retirement, the Friends of the Porter Henderson Library and West Texas Collection established a scholarship in his name to be given to an outstanding library student assistant. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the West Angelo Kiwanis Club for more than 50 years, serving in all the different club offices.

Survivors include his wife Elaine Lee; a daughter, Linda Cox and husband Geoffrey of Austin; a son, Kenneth Lee of San Angelo; and two grandchildren, Elena Cox and Joseph Cox, both of Austin. Joe Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Sam "Buster" Lee and Max Lee; and a sister, Marguerite "Kitty" McKee.

Memorials may be made to the Joe Bill Lee Scholarship, ASU Foundation, ASU Station #11023, San Angelo, Texas 76909 or Meals for the Elderly, 310 E Houston Harte Expy, San Angelo, Texas 76903.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now