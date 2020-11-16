Joe Charles Bullock
San Angelo - Joe Charles Bullock, 97, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020 at Sagecrest Tucker Unit.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, no Memorial Service is planned at this time. Joe's cremains will be privately inurned at Restlawn Memorial Park, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas at a later date. Arrangements are with Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Joe was born at home in Mexia, Limestone County, Texas, on Mother's Day, May 13, 1923. He was the oldest of five children born to Samuel Joseph 'Joe'/'Jody' Bullock and Fay(e) (Lockhart) Bullock. His childhood nickname was 'Punkin', the name given to him by his uncle. When Joe was about four years old, the Family moved back to their farm near Milano, Milam County, Texas.
Joe graduated from Milano High School in 1940. That same year, he began his college education at Sam Houston Teachers College (now Sam Houston State University) in Huntsville, Walker County, Texas.
Despite being awarded two scholarships in June 1941, Joe withdrew from college and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was inducted into service in Houston, Harris County, Texas, on June 19, 1941. Joe served as a Medic with the 67th General Hospital in El Paso, Texas (1941-1942) and Taunton area, England (1942-1945). He was honorably discharged at Fort Sam Houston, Bexar County, Texas on October 6, 1945. During his military, Joe was promoted to first sergeant. He had the honor of Bob Hope presenting him the award for re-naming the 67th General Hospital Theater to "Hippodrome" near Taunton, England. Joe was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, FAME campaign Medal, and American Defense Service Medal. Following his discharge, Joe returned to El Paso, Texas, and joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
Joe married Doris Belle Walker at Grandview Baptist Church on November 2, 1945. Both worked as clerk/stenographers for Southern Pacific Railroad in El Paso. After receiving his Bachelor Of Artes degree from Texas Western College (now UTEP) in 1953, Joe was employed by the El Paso Public School System as an elementary teacher and coach, and later as a secondary teacher. Beginning in 1955, Joe worked as Assistant Principal, then Coordinator of Instruction & Guidance at Burges High School. In 1959, Joe received his Master of Education degree from TWC (UTEP).
After retiring from the El Paso Independent School District in July 1981, Joe and Doris moved to the old Bullock Family farm near Milano, Texas. In 1991, they moved to Baptist Memorials (now Baptist Retirement Community) and resided there until leaving this earthly existence for their Heavenly Home.
Joe's interests included Gospel music, lapidary, archeology (especially hunting for Indian artifacts), astronomy (using the telescope he built to observe God's heavenly creations), aviation, computer, westerns, watching TV, and Web surfing. Joe's love of the Bible and his interest in Genealogy combined when used a genealogy computer program to create special files and charts called 'Bible Folk' (Jesus' Ancestry) and 'Bible Kings'.
He's remembered for his Christian witness and the way he made those around him feel special.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings: Garland Ray Bullock, Joyce Marie (Bullock) Gibson, John Earl Bullock, and Don Thomas Bullock.
Joe is survived by a daughter, Janice Bullock of San Angelo; sons: Joe Bullock, Jr. of El Paso, Leonard Bullock (Sheila) of Payson, Arizona, and Larry Bullock (Connie) of Trinidad, Colorado; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, some of whom call him 'Grandpa Great'.
Many thanks to the Staff at Elsie Geyer Nursing Facility, Allison Cottage, and Sagecrest for their dedicated, loving care of Daddy since 2014.
In lieu of flowers, the Family asks that memorial donations in Daddy's memory be made to Harris Avenue Baptist Church (1026 E. Harris Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76903), Baptist Retirement Community (902 N. Main Street, San Angelo, TX 76903), or charity of your choice
.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8