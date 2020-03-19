|
Joe Cullen King
San Angelo - Joe Cullen King, of Brady, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born on February 12, 1951 in Kerrville, TX to Cullen Haden and Vivian Lee (Wilkins) King. He had one brother, Paul Ray King, who preceded him in death in 2003.
Joe attended school in Kerrville, TX and graduated from Tivy High School in 1969. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1969 to 1975. During his time in the Navy, he served in the Vietnam War aboard the USS Coral Sea where he received several commendations including a Navy Unit Commendation and the Vietnam Service Medal. Life after his service took Joe to Sonora, TX, where he started his career in the oil field. There he met the love of his life, Linda Dempsey and her daughter, Kristi. They married on November 19, 1982. Several years later, Joe and his family relocated to Eldorado, TX, where they lived for the next 30 years. Here Joe provided for his family by working as a mechanic and lease operator.
When work did not call, Joe enjoyed traveling to visit family members and exploring new places. Joe was fascinated by history and took the opportunity to learn as much as he could about the people and places he visited. They did not always travel far. Joe's interest in motorcycles and Harley's, to be more specific, allowed him and Linda to travel domestically in style. Upon retirement they settled at Brady Lake in Brady, TX. There they enjoyed lounging together in the shade of a giant oak tree and watching the playful cardinals and hummingbirds come and go. Though life slowed down, Joe never lost his passion for travel. He and Linda frequently visited Ruidoso, NM where they enjoyed the cool mountains. The rest of their time was invested in keeping close to their family.
Joe is survived by his wife, Linda King of Brady, daughter, Kristi Stewart, son-in-law James Stewart, grandsons, Regan and Ryan Stewart all of Keller, TX. He is also survived by his niece Johna Roberts of Luling,TX, his nephew, Chris King of Kerrville, TX, great nieces, Andrea, Katherine, Addison, and Bailey, a great nephew, Cullen, and a great great nephew Paul as well as several cousins and his beloved dogs, Lucy and Max.
Arrangements are by Harper Funeral Home and a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or a .
"The best portion of a good man's life is his little nameless unremembered acts of kindness and love." -William Wordsworth
