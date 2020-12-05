Joe David Ward, Sr.
San Angelo - Joe David Ward Sr., our beloved Husband, Dad and Grampy went to be with Lord on December 1, 2020. Born on August 28, 1937, Joe lived a full life. He served 2 years in the US Navy, worked a lifetime as a diesel mechanic at Permian Oil and the Jim Bass Ford house, then went on to open Ward's Truck Repair. His love for cars never stopped. He raced dirt track cars in the 60s and then started Ward Racing in 1991 when he told his son Bubba, "Jump in, the water's fine." Ward Racing went 21 consecutive years strong involving 3 generations and teaching them all the love of racing and family. After raising two sons, he was well prepared for his next role as Grampy and he loved his grandkids. He spent years picking them up from school in "Old Red", taught them how to drive a standard, took them fishing and even taught the oldest how to pick up chicks at the mall.
Joe was a gentle giant and a man of few words, when he did speak he meant it. He's the originator of the "Ward Look," the serious stern expression that gets us all in trouble. He was passionate and spontaneous in his years. He loved loading Barbara in the car and driving just to see where they'd end up. His smirk and sparkling blue eyes will be missed but his legacy will forever live on.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Luke Ward; mother, Bertha Cockburn; step-father, Dan Cockburn; son Bubba Ward and sister in law, Vivian Cockburn. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ward; son, Joe David Ward Jr. and wife Debbie; daughter in law, Terry Ward; grandson Bubba Joe Ward Sr. and wife Michaey; granddaughter Karah Bowles and husband Chet; grandson, Landon David Ward and wife Loren; granddaughter Haylee Cole and husband Garrett; 6 great-grandsons and one on the way, Bubba Joe Jr., Fletcher, Camden, Wyatt, Indie, Ellis and Stetson; brothers, Bill Ward and wife Tina, Danny Cockburn, Dennis Cockburn and wife Terri, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at Harper Funeral Home, Tuesday at 10:30 officiated by Danny Willis. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to West Texas Boys Ranch, American Diabetes Association
or a charity of your choice
.
Until the next race, we'll see you again.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com