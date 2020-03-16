|
Joe Lee
Weatherford - Joe Lee of Weatherford passed away on March 14, 2020. Joe walked his faith in service to others. He willed his body to UT Southwestern Medical Center, seeing this as his last chance to help someone.
Joe was born on April 25, 1928 in Perrin, Texas to Charles and Ruby Lloyd Lee. In 1953, he married Anne M. Robinson and they spent 56 years together before she passed away in 2009.
Joe was always proud to be an American and he served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After his service in the Army, he spent 45 years in the telecommunication industry.
Joe volunteered in many capacities for over 60 years. After retirement in Weatherford he spent many hours volunteering at Habitat For Humanity, Manna Storehouse, the Weatherford hospital, and Central Christian Church.
Joe was preceeded in death by his parents, and brothers Quincy Lee, and Kenneth Lee.
Joe is survived by his son, Mark Lee (Stephanie) of San Angelo, daughter, Elice Lee (Steven Woodard) three grandchildren, Terry Lishka (Crystie) of Brownwood, Olivia Taylor (Bobby), Audra Warren (Jeremi) both of San Angelo, and four great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Joe leaves a legacy of love, faith, and service for all of us to follow. Memorials can be made by taking up his walk or to a .
