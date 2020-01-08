|
Joe Neil Brown
Ozona - Joe Neil Brown, born May 22, 1931 to Ben H. and Bertha Brown of Sanderson, Tx. Died January 7, 2020 in Ozona,Tx.
Lifelong West Texas rancher, poet, author, historian, and cowboy. Proudly served in the US Navy in Korea and returned to his beloved West Texas to graduate from Sul Ross University in 1958.
Joe Neil believed a man's word was his bond and a handshake was as good as any written contract. He enjoyed dancing, hauling kids to rodeos, telling us stories, writing love poems to his bride, writing about ranching in the Chihuahuan Desert, a cowboy's way of life, his relationship with Jesus Christ, as well as good horses and mules and occasional sip of that "Fine Blended Canadian Whiskey".
He was presented in death by his parents, brother Harry "Hut" Brown, sister Marylin Mansfield Bell, and Granddaughter Skeeter Babb.
Survived by, the love of his life of 65 years, Goldie Brown of Sonora Brown, brother Tom Mansfield of El Paso, Tx, Son Charlie and wife Theresa of Iraan, Tx, Ben and wife Casie of Tioga, Tx, Daughter Cindy Babb of Eldorado, Tx, six grandchildren Dusty Riggs, Baylie Brown, Hanna Swanson, Crystal Brown, Kakki Brown, Coleman Babb.
Services under the direction of Love Funeral Home in Sonora, which will be open to any who who would like to drop by on Friday. Church Service will be held at The Church of the Good Shepperd in Sonora, Tx at 5pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 with Reverend Joe McGee presiding.
Church Pallbearers: Duke Fredrickson of Sonora, Tx, Lee Bloodworth of Sonora, Tx, Donny Childs of Longview, Tx, Victor Rodriguez of Iraan, Tx, Hugh Childress of Ozona, Tx, and Dean Williams of Eldorado, Tx.
Honorary Pallbearers: Pinky Carruthers of Sanderson, Tx, Butch Stavley of May, Tx, Ellis Helmers of Sanderson, Tx, Johnny Lackey of Junction, Tx, Curry Campbell of Sonora, Tx, Clift Brister of Sonora, Tx, James Parry of San Angelo,Tx and all his Masonic brothers from Ft McKavitt Lodge and Dee Ora Lodge.
Grave Side Service in Sanderson Texas at Cedar Grove Cemetery Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2pm with Reverend Lewis Allen presiding over the Military, Masonic, and cowboy burial.
Graveside Pall Bearers: Hugh Childress of Ozona, Tx, Matt Cavness of Krum, Tx, Jim Butler of Decatur, Tx, Ross Ritzel of Sanger, Tx, Beto Hinohosa of Odem, Tx, Trey Williamson of Bartonville, Tx, Tanner Duwe of Krum, Tx, Omar Vasquez Ponder, Tx, Tavi Vasquez of Marfa, Tx, Steve Bradley of Krum,Tx, Ben Brown of Tioga, Tx, Cary Allcorn of Bartonville, Tx
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the West Texas Boys Ranch or West Texas Rehabilition Center.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020