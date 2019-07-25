|
|
Joe Richard Hasty
San Angelo - Joe Richard Hasty, 84, born July 23,1935, to Cecil and Nora Hunt Hasty in San Angelo, TX, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Charles, Jerry, and Michael, and one sister Peggy. He is survived by four brothers, Richard, Ronnie, Larry, Johnny, all of San Angelo, and four sisters, Patsy Stewart of San Angelo, TX, Nora Lee Bane of Seattle, Washington, Susie Fuller and Priscilla Singleton, both of San Angelo, TX. Joe is also survived by three daughters, Sherry and Elvin Lemley of Waco, Nora Michaele Perry of San Angelo, and Valissa Sauls of Schertz, TX. He is survived by nine grandchildren Dorothy Yrios of Waco, Brian Grimley of San Antonio, Amanda Perry, Kimberlee Miller and Maggie Villanueva of San Angelo, Elaine Luna of Waxahachie, Heather Cortez of Leander, Andrew Sauls of Waco, Erica Walker of Seguin, and Nickie Buckmire of Schertz, TX. He is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.
Joe served his country as a Marine for six years, stationed mainly in Okinawa, Japan. After leaving the Marines, Joe returned to San Angelo, where he worked first for Gandy's Creamery, then B & W Merchandise, Ward Butane, K.C. Sales, and West Texas Gas. Joe came from a large, but close-knit family. Joe was very close to his children and grandchildren and he will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.
In leiu of flowers, please donate to the .
