Joe Sanchez Lopez, Sr.
San Angelo - Joe Sanchez Lopez Sr. passed away March 30th, 2019. He was born June 4, 1943 in San Angelo, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents Juan & Amancia Lopez and grandson Zane Lopez. He is survived by his wife Carol Lopez; daughters Sylvia (Jorge) Munoz, Myra (Andy) Hogeda, sons Joe Lopez, Jr. and George (Tater) Garcia; a very special nephew that he called son, Henry Martinez III; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brothers Johnny (Connie), Roy (Pat), Arthur (Dora), Danny (Sara), Steve (Amanda) Lopez; sisters Dora (Raymond) Rodiguez and Grace Lopez; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was a service writer for Mustang Chevrolet for 37 years. His favorite thing in life was golf and his golf partners. He will be missed by many.
A Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 2, 2019