Joe Sepeda Sosa Sr.
San Angelo - Joe Sepeda Sosa Sr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on September 17, 2020.
Public viewing will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. The rosary will be said on Monday, at 6:00 P.M. in the Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Villarreal, Steve Flores, Joey Estrada, Raymond Sosa, Jeff Sosa, and Vicki Enriquez.
Joe was born on November 22, 1946, in San Angelo, Texas to Jose and Trinidad Sosa. Joe married Manuelita "Nellie" Villarreal on May 29, 1964.
Joe attended San Angelo schools. He was employed at Die Casting as a truck driver for many years but would later pursue his true passion in floral design. Joe attended many floral design schools as far away as Mexico City. He found himself the coordinator of many weddings, Quinceaneras, funerals, and events all over West Texas. In addition to floral designing, Joe also joined the family restaurant business, Las Dos Hermanas, where he formed relationships with customers who turned into lifetime friends.
His lifelong hobbies included pitching washers, gambling, watching the Dallas Cowboys, buying lottery tickets, visiting casinos, and drinking his famous Popo Juice. Joe worked hard, played hard, and loved the hardest. There is no greater love than Joe's love for his family - especially his wife of fifty-six years, who she affectionately referred to as her "Stooge". His greatest job was that of a family man. He exemplified selfless love as a husband, father, grandfather, sibling, uncle, cousin, and extended family member to every life that he touched.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Arthur Sosa; and sister, Josefina Sosa. Joe is survived by his wife, Nellie; son Joey Sosa and wife Laura; daughter Melissa Delacruz and husband Ricky; grandchildren Serena Sosa of Lubbock, Texas, Nolan Sosa, Justin Delacruz, and Daniella Jo Delacruz; siblings Richard Sosa, Rudy Sosa, Irene Deleon, Manuelita Gatica, Alicia Jasso, and Odelia Dietz.
Please sign the online guest register at www.robertmassie.com