John Allen Harmon
Brady, TX
John Allen Harmon, age 69, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Brady. John was born September 2, 1949 in Blanco County, Texas to John Foster Harmon and Susan Imogene (Glosson) Harmon. He graduated from Dripping Springs High School in 1968. He married Diane Elizabeth Burke on May 31, 1973 in Dripping Springs, Texas. John was a master carpenter and known for his cabinets. He also owned and operated Harmon's Drive-In in Dripping Springs. In 1998, the family moved to Brady, where he built Down Home Country Cookin', a local restaurant he owned and operated. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dripping Springs. He enjoyed hunting and he loved life.
Funeral services for John Allen Harmon will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady with Reverend Devin Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday evening at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Friends may view John Harmon's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com. Pallbearers will be John Berry, Michael Berry, Jimmy Dorries, Jay Rowen, Todd Harmon & Rick Althof. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jacob Renner, Jake Farris, Alan Walker, Barry Jackson, Channing Booker, Orlando Villa, Box Colunga, Vic Colunga, Brian Patton and Dean Hudson.
John is survived by his daughters Susan Dorries and husband Jimmy of Brady, Texas, Carol Rowen and husband Jay of Brady, Texas; step-daughter Kimberlee Diane Locke of Bastrop, Texas; brother O.C. Harmon of Brady, Texas; sister Annella Stuart and husband Tommy of Dripping Springs, Texas; sister-in-law Carol Moore of Wimberly, Texas and daughter-in-law Amy Locke of Alice, Texas; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Diane Elizabeth (Burke) Harmon, step-son Kenneth Allen Locke and one granddaughter KaryolAnn NyKole Locke. Memorial contributions in memory of John Allen Harmon may be made to the Hope from the Heart, P. O. Box 1207, Brady, Texas 76825.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 19, 2019