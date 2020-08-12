1/1
John Arthur Purcell
1943 - 2020
John Arthur Purcell

San Angelo - John Arthur Purcell was born September 5, 1943, in Monahans Texas to William "Bill" Moses Purcell and Emma Cordelia Hurlbert.

John loved his family, his community, and wanted the best for them. In his later years he became a member of Calvary Baptist Church.. He loved his Pastor Bobby Roger and Kim Roger. John lived to attend Sunday School, church worship service and to hear the Word of God.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed making furniture and wood crafts. He served as the city mayor of Pleasanton Texas and the Worshipful Master of the Mosaic Lodge 281.

In his later years he enjoyed living on Lake Nasworthy , San Angelo and at Rio Concho West where he enjoyed boating, fishing, playing card, dominoes, and pool.

John is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jimmy, Bill, Ralph, Tommy, Charlie, Harry, Rex and Ted.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cynthia Kay Capps Purcell, and son Michael Purcell and wife Christina; grandsons Maxwell Purcell and Aaron Purcell; sister Marjorie Purcell Smelser; sister in law Janet Perkins. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held from 9 am to 8 pm Friday, August 14, 2020, with family present from 5 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Belvedere Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Shaffer Funeral Home
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Belvedere Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
