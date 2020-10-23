John Burr Agnew Jr
Carlsbad - John Burr Agnew Jr (aka Burr Agnew) born on March 18th, 1953 in Menard, Texas to John and Jodi Agnew, went to be with the Lord on October 15th, 2020.
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Son and friend, Burr's heart of gold and larger than life attitude will be missed by many. Burr married Becky Agnew at their home in Carlsbad, Texas on November 19th. Burr and Becky have a Johnny & June kind of love; their song "You Are My Sunshine" was one they would serenade each other often.
Burr loved his kids too, his 'acorns' as he called them. He was very proud of each of them and all they have accomplished, they were truly his greatest treasure.
Burr is survived by his wife Becky of Carlsbad, Texas; son John Charles Agnew of Briarcliff, Texas; son Chase and wife Meagan Agnew of New Braunfels, Texas; son Bryan and wife Michelle Chambers of Teledo, Ohio; son Josh and wife Michelle Zrubek of San Angelo, Texas; daughter Holli Gould of Aledo, Texas. 9 grandkids; Sterling, Presley, Felicity, Garyn, Corinna, Matthew, Hannah, Jonathan, and Christoper.
"The moment that you died, our hearts split in two, the one side filled with memories, the other died with you. We often lay awake at night, When the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts, and there you will remain, life has gone on without you, but it will never be the same."
- Unknown
