John C. Fowler, Jr.
San Angelo -
1/1/1939-1/9/2020
John Cecil Fowler, Jr., 81, went to be with the Lord on Thursday January 9th after a long battle with illness. The co-owner of the former Pat's Frontier Club in San Angelo had traveled the country and world in the telephone switching industry. John was an entrepreneur, a former sheriff's deputy, volunteer firefighter, a Mason and a member of the Shriners Suez Temple of San Angelo. John is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Cynthia and Brianna and granddaughters Esperanza and Toni.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020