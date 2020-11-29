John Dennis McCarthy
San Angelo - During the early morning hours of November 28, 2020, John Dennis McCarthy, loving husband and father, lost his battle against COVID-19 at the age of 68.
John was born on September 28, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan. Blind since shortly after birth, John quickly proved his loss of sight would not prevent him from enjoying his life. John was an intelligent, rambunctious child, often getting into mischief with "Little Stevie Wonder" at the Michigan School for the Blind. Music was a big part of John's life. John played harmonica and guitar and introduced his love of music to his sisters. When his family moved to Coldwater, MI, John loved driving the boat on the lake, and he was an excellent water skier! In 1969, John's family moved to Pasadena, TX, where John graduated from Sam Rayburn High School. John wrestled in high school and even saved the life of a teacher who had fallen due to a heart attack. His senior year, he was voted class favorite. John's love of the water continued when he learned to scuba dive. Another of John's passions was communicating with people from all over the world on his Ham Radio.
Following graduation, John began living and working at the Lighthouse for the Blind in Houston. He moved to San Angelo, TX, where he has lived ever since, working at the West Texas Lighthouse for the Blind for over 40 years. Eighteen years ago, John married his long-time friend who brought him joy and laughter, Mary Lestene Donalson, and they had many happy years together with their family, friends and numerous pets.
John was preceded in death by his father, George; his mother, Eileen; his son, Sam; and wife, Mary Ann. He is survived by his wife, Lestene; his son, Steven; his sister, Kelly Wheeler, and her husband Mike; his sister, Robin Huet, and her husband David; and, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and uncles.
John was known to say he did not fear death. He said he pictured heaven as a peaceful place, where he had his sight, was with loved ones, there was no suffering, and he could fish on a boat all the time. Although John will be dearly missed by the many he left behind, we pray he is fishing on calm waters with the sun and a smile on his face.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to the National Kidney Foundation
