John Doyle Shaw
Barnhart - John Doyle Shaw was born August 22, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas. Doyle grew up living in various locations while his father served in the military. He passed away on November 28, 2019.
He married Frances Hanson on January 28, 1962, in Uvalde, Texas. They met through Frances' mother, Oddie Lee, who always said that if she was younger, he would have been the man for her. But, given her age, she was happy to welcome him as her son-in-law.
Doyle enjoyed fishing, panning for gold, his grandchildren and great-granddaughters, and his family and friends. Recently, he was delighted to present a few sermons at his church while they were waiting for a new minister. His church family was very important to him.
Over the years, he had a wide variety of jobs. He worked at a dairy as a young man. One time he had to swim down in a vat of milk to open a valve after which Frances lost her appetite for milk for some time! He also worked at a lumber yard, drove a route for Texas Industrial Laundry, owned a Western Auto Store in Junction, TX, served as farm manager for Powell Ranches, and for the past 21 years, he owned and operated an electrical/HVAC business in Barnhart, Texas.
Helping others was a way of life for Doyle. He had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone. His support of his family, friends, and the community was unwavering.
Doyle was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved daughter, Cecilia. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Frances, son Travis, granddaughters Brittany and Keely, grandson Matthew, great-granddaughters Anna, Summer, Ember and Delaney, along with many other family members and friends.
Memorials may be made to the , West Texas Boys Ranch, Sanctuary of Hope - John Hagee Ministries or the .
Graveside service was held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Cypress Creek Cemetery, Leakey, Texas. Officiant Pastor Susan Rang.
Doyle's memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, at the Barnhart Community Center, 248 Main Street in Barnhart, Texas. Officiant Pastor Susan Rang.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019