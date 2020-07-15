1/1
John F. Petrie Jr.
1935 - 2020
John F. Petrie, Jr.

San Angelo - John F. Petrie, Jr., 85, of San Angelo, Texas, died Monday, July 13, 2020 in New Braunfels. John was born June 10, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to John F., Sr., and Margaret C. Petrie. John, until his retirement, was an accounting and data processing analyst for local governments in Illinois and Ohio with the Tekcom Corp. of which he was a partner. His prior endeavors included: Municipal Engineering and City Planning; Village Manager; and Village Administrator. His civic activities included: Village Trustee; Mayor; Park District Commissioner; Plan Commissioner; and Plan Commission Chairman.

He was a former and current member of the following Professional and Fraternal Organizations: Construction Specifications Institute; Jaycees; Illinois City Management Association; Rotary Club; Knights of Columbus; and the International City Management Association.

John was preceded in death by his wife Roberta, his son Joseph, and his wife Susan. He is survived by son John, III and wife Claudia and daughters Heather her husband Tim, their son Jonathan, and daughter Alice; Nicole and her fiancé Andrew; and Stacey and her husband Steve, and their daughter Kaida; his son Joseph's daughter Victoria and her husband Rick; Joseph's son Joe, Jr., and his wife Cathy, and their son Alexander and daughter Abagail.

The Graveside Service will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Charles Greenwell officiating.

Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at

www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
