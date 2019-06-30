Services
John F. Vaughan Obituary
John Frederick Vaughan III, 85, died June 26th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Alderman Vaughan of San Angelo, Rebecca Vaughan of Kerrville, TX and his son John Vaughan of New York City.

John was born in Nashville, TN and raised on a farm near in Winchester, TN. He attended Vanderbilt University, served in the US Air Force and graduated from the University of the South in Sewanee TN . He received a Masters degree from Kansas State University. After teaching college level history he turned to restoration of historical sites.

In September of 1979 John came home...home to San Angelo, Texas situated on the edge of the Chihuahan desert. He was director of Fort Concho from 1979 to 1997. He loved "his" fort, mules, dogs, comrades in work and locale and good food. He traveled all over West Texas with his dogs and mules. He had a special love for the Big Bend National Park. He was a teller of tall tales (some true.) He was a historian and writer. His last years were sent in the library of Station 618, San Angelo, TX still telling tall tales, reading and writing.

The evening of June 26th, John uncapped his beer, turned on the evening news, closed his eyes and departed for more travels.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 30, 2019
