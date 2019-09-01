Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Resources
John Francis Stapchuk


1937 - 2019
John Francis Stapchuk Obituary
John Francis Stapchuk

San Angelo - John Francis Stapchuk passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1937 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Adam and Grace Stapchuk. John married Agnes (Nancy) Milne Wilkie of Edinburgh, Scotland. Nancy and John have resided in San Angelo, Texas since 1996. Survivors include his son, David Stapchuk and his wife Nancy; daughter, Jackie Segrest and her husband Rory; grandchildren, James; Christopher; Cameron and wife Laura; great-granddaughter, Blaire; his sister Midge and several nieces and nephews. John retired from the Air Force as a SMSgt and his awards included: The Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, and Joint Service Commendation Medal. The family would like to give special thanks to Peggy, Sarai, and Sam of Kindred Hospice. Services will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way. Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 1, 2019
