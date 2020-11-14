Rev. Fr. John Glenn Polhemus, III
San Angelo - The Rev Fr. John Glenn Polhemus III went to be with the Lord on the evening of November 13, 2020. Born on July 14, 1944 in Dallas, Glenn was born to Madelle Hale Polhemus and Dr. JG Polhemus. His father was a dentist and his mother, in Glenn's own words, was a beautiful homemaker. While still young, his family moved to San Angelo, which Glenn called his hometown. Despite Glenn's parents both being "city people," Glenn felt a calling to become involved in agriculture and livestock. His interest and openness to God leading his life led him to an education and professorship at Texas Christian University's esteemed Ranch Management Program.
While attending Texas Christian University, Glenn made friends from Mexico. After several visits with his friends at their ranches, he fell in love with the country and went on to attend University of the Americas in Mexico City. After three years at the university, Glenn graduated with a business degree and fluency in the Spanish language, which he used to serve God's people for the rest of his life.
After his time in Mexico, he enlisted in the United States Navy Officer Candidate School, followed by Supply Corp School, where he ultimately was assigned as a Supply Corp Officer. Shipping out of Norfolk Virginia, Glenn humorously recounted that while his time in the service wasn't fun, it was the best all-around experience a young person could get.
In 1967, Glenn married Mollie Sheldon, of San Angelo. Mollie served as Glenn's constant partner in all he did - not only in his business pursuits, but his innumerable efforts to serve his community. In 1969, the pair welcomed their first child, a girl, Pilar, and in 1974 welcomed John, Ginny and Marshall.
Following his time in the military, God continued to reveal his plans for Glenn's life. Entering the private sector, Glenn began his career in the agriculture industry, first working on a ranch and then procuring a Feed Yard Manager position at Alta Verde Industries, a very large feed yard on the Rio Grande border between Del Rio and Eagle Pass.
God had bigger plans for Glenn than just a successful career - outside of managing the feed yard, Glenn became deeply involved in the Redeemer Episcopal Church in Eagle Pass, as well as a small Baptist church in Quemado, a small community outside of Eagle Pass. Glenn's ability to speak Spanish and dedication to helping others allowed him to bridge gaps and grow faith communities.
After thirteen years working at Alta Verde, Glenn made a list of thirteen things he wanted to achieve; two items on the list included owning his own feed yard and going to seminary. Glenn moved his family to Ambridge, Pennsylvania to attend seminary. During his time there, he decided he could serve in greater capacity as a layperson at the time, and took up an offer from John Cargile to return to his hometown and manage the San Angelo Feed Yard, which Glenn acquired ownership of in 1999.
As always, he followed God's words, "I know the plans I have for you." Years earlier, while still working, Glenn became involved with priests in Northern Mexico. He would help coordinate groups together to repair and build crumbling churches alongside his friend, Harold Mueller. Glenn's ministry carried on and became ministries of others. His son and grandson, Ric and Boyd, often helped when Glenn's efforts to serve others got a little hairy, oftentimes becoming amateur roofers and construction workers. One of their greatest church-construction achievements was designing church bells for a place of worship in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua. While their budget didn't support buying a real bell, they were able to fashion a set of "bells" out of four acetylene bottles, suspended from a structure made of pipe. While not conventional, all would agree that this set of bells were much more special.
Glenn befriended Fr. Greg Spinks, an American who had gone through seminary in Mexico and was charged with putting together a congregation in Cuauhtémoc. While growing the church, he also sheltered children who had been abandoned and were living in the streets. Thanks to Glenn's keen business sense and ability to bring together help across many people and church denominations in the States, Fr. Greg's church and home became La Gran Familia, where to this day, disadvantaged children in Cuauhtémoc are able to emerge from indescribable poverty and pursue their education, while, in turn, discovering plans God has for them. In 2001, Father Greg Spinks died of a heart attack, and Glenn became even more responsible for La Gran Familia.
Glenn continued to visit Mexico frequently, and made monthly trips to Eagles Pass, hauling food gathered from his friends in Weatherford and San Angelo. We have big shoes to fill, as we hope to continue Glenn's passion for helping our friends and family along the border and in Mexico. Glenn's friendships and church family spanned numerous churches and denominations, including the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd in San Angelo, St. Mary's Catholic Church in San Angelo, and Redeemer Episcopal Church in Eagle Pass. Glenn was instrumental in helping the Adult Literacy Council, where he helped others learning to read and speak English. Glenn also tutored numerous children daily, mostly Spanish-speaking. This was one of his greatest joys.
Thirty-four years after attending seminary, Glenn was ordained a Priest in the Anglican church on August 9, 2020. His strongest calling was outreach and good sermons, which everyone really looked forward to.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Mollie; children, Pilar and husband, Ric, John, Ginny and Marshall; brother, Mark; grandchildren, Kendyl, Boyd and wife Lindsey, Martha, Don and Dan; great-grandchildren, Kyndal, Bella and Boyd and Lindsey's new baby, which will arrive in January. In addition, he is survived by countless beloved cousins and family members, in America and Mexico alike, who will all miss his kind spirit greatly.
We will be praying a rosary at Harper Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 18 at 6:30 PM, and services will be held the next day on Thursday, November 19 at 10:00 AM, at Good Shepherd Anglican Church. The service will also be livestreamed on the Harper Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations to be made to La Gran Familia, through the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd.
Throughout Glenn's amazing life, he lived by trusting and following the plans God had made for him. We believe God's plans for Glenn do not end in his exit from Earthly life, as we know and are unendingly thankful for all the people who will take up the work he did to serve others, and love God's people.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com