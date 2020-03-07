|
John Horace "Took" Edwards
San Angelo - John Horace "Took" Edwards passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Took was born April 14, 1930, on the family farm near Wall, Texas. He was the third of five sons born to John T. and Mary Elizabeth Hemphill Edwards. After completing his first ten grades at Wall School, he graduated from San Angelo High School in 1948. He then attended San Angelo College, studying agriculture and was president of the Concho Aggies. He married Dorothy Louise Stevens November 3, 1950, in Mertzon. They resided in San Angelo and the Wall area and had four children.
Took was involved in farming and ranching all his life. He spent his early years exhibiting sheep on the stock show circuit, operated a feed store, and later bought and sold land while farming and raising sheep and cattle in Tom Green and Concho counties. He rarely missed Tuesday's sheep auction at Producers, a farm sale, or school sporting events. He met many people over the years, and in his circle of friends and acquaintances "everyone knew his name". Took was a member of the Wall Gun Club, an honorary member of the Wall Young Farmers and FFA, a 12-year director on the Tom Green County Soil and Conservation Board, a lifetime member of San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo committee, working with the Simmental Cattle Show for a number of years . He was proud of receiving a Texas Family Land Heritage Award in 2002 because his farm land had been in his family for over 100 years. He had to retire at the age of 83 because of declining health and a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.
He lost his beloved wife Dorothy August 16, 2019.
Predeceasing him were his parents; son John Wiley Edwards and wife Sherrill Kaye Holland Edwards; brothers and sisters-in-law George and Nora Edwards, Eugene and Bernice Edwards, and Hubert Edwards; brother-in-law Elmo E. Berman and his wife Corene. Also, nephews Tommy Edwards and James Glen Berman; and nieces Marlu Edwards Riemer and Deborah Ann Edwards
He is survived by one son and his wife, Steven and Marilyn Edwards of San Angelo; two daughters and their spouses, Margo and Glenn Dierschke of San Angelo and Kim and Earl Krieg of Whitney, Texas. Also, seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters : twins Allison Edwards of Austin and Courtney Edwards of Dallas; Drew Dierschke of San Angelo; Kaycee Krieg (and Jeff) Wysaski of Los Angeles, California; Krystal Krieg (and John) Leedy and their daughter Lorelai of Austin; Meagan Dierschke, her fiance Nick Mendoza, and their daughter Lilith, of Austin; and John
Taylor Edwards of San Angelo. He leaves behind his brother Don Edwards and his wife Shirley of Midland and his sister-in-law Ann Edwards of Paint Rock. Also, his nieces: Francine Gilbert, Bonny Slaughter, Twilah Jansen, Cyndy Thornton, Vicki Wyse, Penny Williams, Sharon Till, and Linda Van Sickle. And his nephews: Kelly, Eric, Randy, Gene, Dale and Lee Edwards.
Pallbearers will be Drew Dierschke, Tanner Edwards, Randy Edwards,
Gene Edwards, Dale Edwards, and Gary Gilbert. Honorary pallbearers are Doyle Schniers, Darrell Schniers, Billy Schniers, and Bill Westbrook.
Services will be held at Harper Funeral Home Monday, March 9, at 2:00 pm. Before the service, a visitation will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Mills Caraway.
The family would like to thank his physician Dr. Roberta Hinshaw and the staffs of Regency House and St. Gabriel's Hospice for the care he received during his final days. Memorials may be made to a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020