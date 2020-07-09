1/1
John Mark Rodgers
John Mark Rodgers

John Mark Rodgers of San Angelo, TX began dancing in the golden streets with Christ July 7, 2020. John was born November 1, 1952 in Mangum, Oklahoma to Joel and Beulah Rodgers. John was a teenager when he found the love of his life, Melinda. They wed August 4, 1972 and were married for 47 years. They raised three boys together and went on to have five granddaughters.

John grew up admiring his father's ministry and passionately followed in his footsteps, becoming an ordained minister in 1985. He spent more than 18 years as a pastor in Carter, OK and Ingram/Kerrville, TX. It did not matter if John was behind the pulpit, in another country, doing construction, or making a scene in his community, he lived to share his faith in Jesus Christ and to show God's love.

Survived by his wife Melinda and sons, Joel (Kim) Rodgers, John (Allison) Rodgers, Jeff (Kyla) Rodgers and granddaughters Emily (James) Sutter, Allie, Tori, Vivienne, Ashlea (Alex) Morante. Siblings: Bonnie (Tom) Lane, Jim, Jerry, Allen (Lois), David (Mary), Linda Jones (Bill), Phil (Margaret).

Preceded in death by parents and brothers, Joel and Bobby.

There will be a public viewing Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family in attendance from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home, 1939 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at PaulAnn Baptist Church, San Angelo, TX.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bread For Life International - www.cten.org/breadforlife.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
