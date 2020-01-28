|
Junction - John Richard Loeffler, 73, was born April 14, 1946 in El Campo, TX, and entered his eternal rest on January 25, 2020, at his home in Junction, surrounded by his family. John attended Junction schools and graduated in 1964. He attended Texas A&M University, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets, and graduated in 1964. He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in the U.S Army. John married Bonnie Jean Oliver on July 20, 1968. He entered the service on June 6, 1969 serving in Vietnam, piloting Huey Slicks. When he left the military, the couple moved to the Houston area and he worked for the Ford Motor Company. Their daughter, Jennifer was born in 1972. The family moved to Junction where John joined his father and uncle in Loeffler Motor Company. Their daughter, Amanda was born in 1976. The Loefflers ultimately settled back in Junction, where John was a partner in Metco Supply. He also assumed responsibility in the Loeffler Ranch. John joined the Board of Directors of Junction National Bank in 1996 and served until his death. John is survived by his wife, Bonnie of 51 years; daughter, Jennifer Loeffler Bynum and husband, Shannon and their children Brandt and Lauren; daughter, Amanda Loeffler Juren and husband, Colin and their children Emma and Jack; brother, Paul Loeffler and wife Evelyn; sister Lisa Loeffler Bynum; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Noteworthy events in John's life include achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, earning the Air Metal with Valor, the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Army Aviation Badge during his military service with troop 2/17 Air Cav Condors as "Condor four-deuce."John loved his family. He was particularly proud of his grandchildren and loved watching their sporting endeavors. He took pride in his membership in the Junction A&M Club and in assisting with their annual golf tournament. John was a long-time member of the Hill Country Fair Association and Junction Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed ranching and land management. He will be fondly remembered not only by his family and friends, but by the entire Junction community. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home (325) 446-3076. www.kimblefuneralhometx.com.
