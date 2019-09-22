|
|
John Richard Pack, MD.
- - John Richard Pack, MD, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born September of 1937 in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Lois and Emmett Pack, Dr. Pack graduated from Garrison High School in 1955. He received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1959. Dr. Pack attended The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where he received his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1963. After completing his Internship at St. Joseph's Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, he completed his Residency in Psychiatry at The Titus Harris Clinic at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.
In 1963 Dr. Pack entered the United States Air Force with the rank of Captain. He served as a psychiatrist at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, Texas in 1967 until 1969. Dr. Pack was in private practice in Waco, San Angelo, and Nacogdoches for decades prior to joining The Burke Center. After providing care to many people, he retired from practice in 2007. Dr. Pack was a lifetime member of The Titus Harris Society, The American Medical Association, and The Texas Medical Association. He also was a member of the Nacogdoches - San Augustine County Medical Society.
Always with a story to tell or a joke to share, Dr. Pack made friends easily and kept them for a lifetime. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. Dr. Pack's favorite memories were of hunts with his dearest friends near Menard, Ozona, Fort Stockton, and Uvalde, Texas, and fishing at Lake Murvaul. He was a member of Safari Club International and The East Texas Sportsman's Club.
Later in life Dr. Pack became interested in genealogy and his Texas heritage. As the great, great grandson of Littleton Fowler, the first Methodist Minister in Texas, Dr. Pack was a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas and the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a devoted American patriot, and it is most fitting that he died on Constitution Day commemorating the signing of the United States Constitution 232 years ago.
Dr. Pack strong devotion to God. He served as Senior Warden on the Vestries of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Waco, Emmanuel Episcopal Church in San Angelo, and Christ Episcopal Church in Nacogdoches.
Active in his community, Dr. Pack was a member of The Nacogdoches Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow, and an Endowed Member for over 50 years of the Garrison #670 Masonic Lodge. He also was a member of the Nacogdoches Republican Party.
Dr. Pack married the love of his life, Mary Phillips, in December 1962. They shared many adventures in their 56 years together. Mary survives him along with their three daughters: Susan Peace and husband Danny of Germantown, Tennessee; Michelle Klein and husband Ed of Nacogdoches, Texas; and Diane Teschner and husband Robert, of Wildwood, Missouri. He leaves behind their beloved grandchildren: Bonnie Klein, Nelson Klein, John Reents, Elizabeth Reents, Michael Teschner, Christopher Teschner, Lucy Teschner, Stephen Teschner, Nicholas Teschner, and Dalton Peace.
Dr. Pack was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Emmett Pack. He is survived by one brother Dr. Lindsy Pack and wife Stephanie; sister-in-law Martha Erwin and husband John; sister-in-law Sandra Farmer; and many nieces and nephews.
Dr. Pack's family extends a special thanks to Dr. Dennis Coffman, Dr. Arlis Hibbard, Dr. Eddy Furniss, Dr. Christopher Klingenberg, Dr. Ted Ledet, Dr. Robert Lehmann, Dr. Mike Mclean, Dr. Modupe Sokunbi, Dr. Gerard Ventura, Dr. Lynn Warthan, Dr. Loyd Whitley, Dr. Shanmugam Uthamalingam, Ms. Silvia Bautista, RN-FNP, and the caring registered nurses and warm staff of Nacogdoches Medical Center.
Honorary Pallbearers are Mr. Ed Benchoff, Mr. Richard Bright, Mr. Tom Cameron, Dr. John Erwin, Mr. Gus Irwin, Dr. David Jansma, Mr. Roland Muckleroy, Mr. Bill Patton, Dr. Donald Risinger, Dr. Arthur Speck, Mr. Kenneth Sutton, Dr. Harvey Williams, Dr. Lacy Williams, and Mr. Billy Willis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in Dr. Pack's memory to Christ Episcopal Church (1430 N. Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961), Christ Episcopal School (1428 N. Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961), or the Old University Building (515 N. Mound Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961).
The Pack family is being served by Laird Funeral Home. To convey condolences or to sign an online register book, please visit www.lairdfh.net
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 22, 2019