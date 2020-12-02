John Risch Grant
San Angelo - John Risch Grant was born August 16, 1945 in Baytown, Texas to Lorene and Dean Grant. He was a busy, inquisitive young man as he raised fishing and shrimping along the coast with his father and developing his lifelong love of outdoor sports. He grew up and went to school in Channelview, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Karen Haney, while hanging out with her brothers. Marrying in August of 1965, the lovebirds would soon be separated due to the call of the Navy and the raging Vietnam War. John served a deployment in the Gulf of Tonkin on the USS Bennington and remained a proud veteran his entire life as he loved his country immensely.
Upon his return from war and honorable discharge, the couple settled in Highlands, Texas, where they welcomed their daughter, Kristina Maria in 1972 and their son, Brannon Dean in 1974. John worked for US Steel for a number of years, but when the steel industry declined he sought greener pastures under the big West Texas sky in San Angelo. He started in construction, eventually, built homes under his own name, then worked for Lowe's in management for many years before retiring.
John kept busy with numerous hobbies and loving the relationships he cultivated in the process. He was an avid bow hunter, black belt in Kung Fu, wood worker, a really amazing cook and pie baker, but more than anything he prized bass fishing and being on the water in his boat.
Of all the spectacular things in John's life the one relationship that even out shown his love for Karen, was his love of Jesus Christ. John was asked to go on a Walk to Emmaus which proved to be a pivotal moment in his life. John's renewed passion and love of God not only changed him deeply, filling him with peace, but it lit a fire to love people and share the Good News that warmed those that came into his path. He was a living testament to the fact that Christ cannot not only save you, but transform every part of you because from that moment on John walked with a servant's heart. John joyfully served in prison ministry, his men's bible group at his beloved church, The Life Church where he cherished greeting everyone, and he assisted on Walks to Emmaus.
John adored his family, grandsons and the true love of he and Karen's life: Abigail Grant, their adorable Shih Tzu, that went everywhere in the truck with him and rode in the shopping basket at Lowe's on a regular basis.
John leaves behind a legacy of boundless love in the form of his beautiful wife of 55 years, Karen, their daughter, Kristi Leeper of Midand, son, Brannon, daughter in law, Sujin along with grandsons, Baxter and Ronin of San Angelo. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorene and Dean Grant and brother Michael, where we know they are rejoicing with Christ. We will miss his giant bear hugs, hearty laughter, the twinkle in his eye and seeing him love Karen more deeply with every passing day. A private family burial will be held on December 3rd at Lawnhaven with a memorial to follow at a later date due to current health concern circumstances.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to: The Life Church in San Angelo or Concho Country Emmaus Community. Heartfelt thanks for the outpour of care and kindness showered on the family and tell your people you love them.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com