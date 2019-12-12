|
|
John "Johnny" Robert Wales
Mertzon - John "Johnny" Robert Wales passed away December 10, 2019 at his residence.
Johnny was born to Robert and Mary Beth Wales on January 28, 1939 in San Saba, Texas. He grew up in Eden, Texas before moving to Mertzon. Johnny loved ranching, taking care of the land and his "Girls". Johnny also enjoyed meeting his friends at the coffee shop in the morning to talk.
Mr. Wales is preceded in death by his Daughter Mae Marie Wales-Elliott, and his parents.
Johnny is survived by his son Baron Lee Wales, of San Angelo; sister Grace Marie McIntyre, of Dallas; Son-In-Law Roger Elliot, of Brady; Grandchildren Brody Mertz, of Holland, TX, Kylie Mertz, of Cyclone, TX, Bailey Mertz, Academy, TX; Six Great Grandchildren; and many close friends.
An open visitation will be held all day Friday, December 13, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held at Mertzon Cemetery at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Family and friends can sign the online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019