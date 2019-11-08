|
|
John Roy Page
Robert Lee - John Roy Page, 77, of Robert Lee, TX went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family. Johnny, as many of his friends and family liked to call him, was born July 26, 1942, to Roy and Mattie Page in DeRossett, TN. When he was a boy he enjoyed hunting and exploring the edge of the Smokey Mountains.
At the age of 17, he and his family relocated to Big Spring, TX, where he met the love of his life, Nancy. You could say this was "love at first sight". Johnny and Nancy had a short courtship before running off to elope on March 11, 1960. Many doubted it would last, but as usual, Johnny proved them wrong, and their love blossomed into a family.
Johnny and Nancy, along with their children, moved to Robert Lee in 1970. He then started working with CRMWD, where he spent 20 years before retiring. During his lifetime, Johnny overcame multiple surgeries, but nothing could ever truly stop him. One of his last memorable quotes was "Can't will never be on my hat, I promise "I can" will." His determination and can-do attitude will always be an inspiration to others.
Johnny will be remembered for his fascination with rattlesnake hunting and collecting arrowheads and his ability to fix anything. John was a skilled woodworker and talented carpenter. He was a 'fixer'. But most of all, he will be remembered for his endless love for his family. John was preceded in death by his father Roy Nelson Page and mother Mattie Lorell Page.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy Page; his children, Paula Brennan and her husband, Michael Brennan, of Robert Lee; John Roy Page Jr and his wife, Juliann Page, of Coleman; one sister, Linda Owens, of Waco; one brother, Nelson Page, and his wife, Carol Page, of Big Spring; Grandchildren, Steven and Cheyenne Petty, of Irving; Sheyna Petty and Dustin Duhon, of Robert Lee; John Garrett Page, of San Angelo; Vanessa and Cody Croft, of Coleman; Four great-grandchildren; Aspen and Jolie Duhon, of Robert Lee and Ethan and Bradlee Croft, of Coleman. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Pecan Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Robert Lee.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019