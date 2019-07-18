|
|
John Sherman Pearcy
San Angelo - Lifelong San Angeloan John Sherman Pearcy, 61, left behind scores of loving friends and family when he passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. John was born in San Angelo on July 3, 1958 to John Pervis and Bertha Jewell Pearcy. He attended Austin Elementary, followed by Lee Junior High and Central High School where he was a member of the CHS marching band. During high school, he began working at Baskin-Robbins where he worked for over ten years and formed lifelong friendships with many regular customers. After high school, he attended Angelo State University where he was a proud brother of Pi Kappa Alpha and graduated with a degree in Government. He loved to tell stories of his days ""at the Pike House."" Between road trips to Alaska and multiple drives to Maine, river trips to Lajitas and Santa Elena Canyon, memories with his friends were some of his favorite stories to tell. After graduation, he started a life of entrepreneurship and opened the San Angelo staple of Short-Stop Hamburgers. As a business owner, employer and man of the community, he helped countless people get back up on their feet and gave opportunity to all of those he came across. For many years he was an active member of the San Angelo Jaycees where he gave his time and energy back to the community that had been so good to him. With a heart as big as Texas, helping others was what he loved to do. He was generous to a fault and sacrificing his own needs and desires for the benefit of others is what defined his life. His main pride and joy was his family who he made sure everyday to let them know how loved they were. He loved hosting people at his home and celebrating holidays were his favorite, with a love for Christmas that would rival that of Clark W Griswold. He adored his Grandchildren and wore the title of Grandpa with the most pride. As the Patriarch of The Pearcy's, he was a true blessing for all of those that he came across.
He is preceded in death by his Father, John Pervis Pearcy. He is survived by his mother Bertha Jewell Pearcy of San Angelo, the love of his life, his wife Christie Pearcy, his son Stewart Pearcy and wife Rachel of Haslet, TX, their children Abigail Grace Pearcy, Jayden Huntley Sullivan and Kennedy Claire Sullivan, his daughter Morgan Leigh Siler of San Angelo and her children Jayden Brent Gesch, Duncan Sage Siler and Willie Slade Siler, his daughters Brooklin, Emilee, and Morgan Olson of The Colony, TX, his sister Linda Ratliff of San Angelo, the mother of his children Kellye Duncan of San Angelo and dozens of other family members and friends, in particular his best friend since 1st grade, George White of El Paso. The family would like to extend an invitation to any of those that knew John to a visitation on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6PM-8PM at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo. Funeral Services will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10AM at Harper Funeral Home with Pastor Scooter McCurdy officiating and a graveside service to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Hunter Montgomery, Clifford White, Ronnie Trevino, Chris Ratliff, Tommy Nault, and Bryan Bridges.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 18, 2019