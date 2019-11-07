|
|
John Stewart
San Angelo - John Stewart, 66, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 to be with Jesus. Memorial services will be held at 5:00 pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Berean Baptist Church located at 8151 US Hwy 87 North in San Angelo. Tony Bishop will officiate. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/Grape Creek.
John was born on July 25, 1953 in San Angelo to Gene and Jewel Stewart. He was a resident of San Angelo for many years and also resided in Huntington Beach, California where he raised his family.
He was a lather/plasterer and worked for Flournoy Construction Company and E.F. Brady Company for many years.
John was the friendliest and most generous person you would ever meet. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He was strong in his Christian faith and followed in the steps of Jesus.
John was a very devoted father and friend and he will be missed greatly by all those whose lives he touched.
He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kyndal Beth Bates in 2008.
John is survived by his son, Sean Stewart and wife Ana Marie of Irvine, California; his siblings, Debbie Rizuto and her husband Phil of California; Jeff Stewart; Jock Stewart and wife Debbie, Theresa Turnbow and husband Leland all of San Angelo; the mother of his children, Janet Stewart of Huntington Beach, CA; grandchildren, Trevor Bates, Ella Stewart, Luke Stewart, Noah Stewart, Lily Stewart all of California; numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his very special friend, Margie Fuentes of Grape Creek. on line condolences may be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019