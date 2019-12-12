|
|
John Wagner Dierker
John Wagner Dierker was born in Shawnee, OK on July 19, 1928. The family moved to OKC in 1939. He graduated from OU as an attorney in 1953. He served in the Korean War in the 45th Infantry Division then joined the Air Force Reserve and retired as a Lt. Colonel. He practiced law in Dallas, TX until 1984 and moved to San Angelo, TX in 2007. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Edna, his sister, Helen, and his wife, Marilyn. Survivors are children David Dierker, Nancy Skrodzki and Janet Payne, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and sister, Patricia Kearney of OKC. May he rest in peace!
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019