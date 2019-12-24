|
|
John Wesley Joy
Sonora - John Wesley Joy passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born May 28, 1931 at King's Daughters Hospital in Temple, Texas to Artie and Fannie Sykes Joy. John Wesley attended school in Sonora. When not in school, he was at the family ranch in Sutton County. After he graduated from high school in 1949, he worked on the family ranch for a few years, then he began working for the Texas State Highway Department in Sonora and retired after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, First United Methodist Church, and a lifelong rancher. John Wesley married Avis McKenzie on July 8, 1957. They shared 55 years of marriage and raised four children. John Wesley was preceded in death by Avis, his brother A.Z., and granddaughter Carmen Page Joy Preston. John Wesley is survived by his sister-in-law Vivian Joy of Ely, Nevada; children Kerry Joy and wife Debbie of Eldorado, Lesa Kennedy and husband Bentley of Christoval, Tobin Joy of Sonora, Mitzi Kelley and husband Damon of Plainview; grandchildren Madolyn Phillips and husband Chris of New Braunfels, Jana Aguirre and husband Gilbert of Christoval, Wesley and wife Jenna of Greenwood, Mace Joy of Sonora, Katelyn and Justin Kelley of Plainview; great-grandchildren Slade and Ryder Phillips, Colton, Case and Kynley Aguirre, and Brooklyn and Shaye Kennedy. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 27th at Sonora Cemetery with the funeral service to follow at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, John Wesley requested that donations be made to West Texas Boys Ranch, 10223 Boys Ranch Road, San Angelo, TX 76904 or a . Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019