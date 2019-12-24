Services
Love Funeral Home - Sonora
409 E 2nd
Sonora, TX 76950
(325) 387-2266
For more information about
John Joy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Sonora Cemetery
Funeral service
Following Services
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Joy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wesley Joy


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wesley Joy Obituary
John Wesley Joy

Sonora - John Wesley Joy passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born May 28, 1931 at King's Daughters Hospital in Temple, Texas to Artie and Fannie Sykes Joy. John Wesley attended school in Sonora. When not in school, he was at the family ranch in Sutton County. After he graduated from high school in 1949, he worked on the family ranch for a few years, then he began working for the Texas State Highway Department in Sonora and retired after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, First United Methodist Church, and a lifelong rancher. John Wesley married Avis McKenzie on July 8, 1957. They shared 55 years of marriage and raised four children. John Wesley was preceded in death by Avis, his brother A.Z., and granddaughter Carmen Page Joy Preston. John Wesley is survived by his sister-in-law Vivian Joy of Ely, Nevada; children Kerry Joy and wife Debbie of Eldorado, Lesa Kennedy and husband Bentley of Christoval, Tobin Joy of Sonora, Mitzi Kelley and husband Damon of Plainview; grandchildren Madolyn Phillips and husband Chris of New Braunfels, Jana Aguirre and husband Gilbert of Christoval, Wesley and wife Jenna of Greenwood, Mace Joy of Sonora, Katelyn and Justin Kelley of Plainview; great-grandchildren Slade and Ryder Phillips, Colton, Case and Kynley Aguirre, and Brooklyn and Shaye Kennedy. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 27th at Sonora Cemetery with the funeral service to follow at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, John Wesley requested that donations be made to West Texas Boys Ranch, 10223 Boys Ranch Road, San Angelo, TX 76904 or a . Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -