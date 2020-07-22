John William Hoffman



John William Hoffman went home to be with His Savior on July 14, 2020. He was born in Fort Stockton, Texas on December 19, 1958 to Dr. George and Jean Hoffman. The "baby" of four sons, John was known around town for his antics and mischief. He was a unique rascal with a huge sense of humor and an unforgettable laugh to match.



John attended Texas A&M and received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. It's there that he met the love of his life, Jan Rainey, and went on to marry her in March 1983. Over the next few years, they began an exciting adventure that took them from Texas, to Colorado, back to Texas and finally to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He never stopped being a kid at heart, which made him the greatest companion to all of his kids and grandkids. John never met a stranger or ran out of words to say. He loved each person he met unreservedly and without judgment. He was a man of great faith who was genuine and caring, not only to his family, but to all those around him.



John worshipped the Lord in every aspect of his life. He spent many hours tinkering at the piano or on his guitar with all the new songs he had written. His love of music and worship will be carried on by his family.



John was proceeded in death by his brother, George Alan Hoffman; father, George Alonzo Hoffman and mother, Jean Engle Hoffman.



Left to carry on his legacy are his loving wife, Jan, eight children: Ben (Martha), Aaron (Sunni), Rachel, Emily (Shaun), Mikaela (Lee), Joshua, Rebekah, and Sarah; eight grandchildren: Bradley, Aaron, Eden, Aroa-Joy, Mercy, David, Ezra, Halle; brothers: Jim (Tiffany) Hoffman and David (Sharon) Hoffman; niece, Lauren Orta; nephews: Chris, Matthew, and Tim Hoffman.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., July 25, at Family Worship Center Church in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sonlife Broadcasting Network. The service will be live-streamed on John's Facebook page.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store