Johnie William Robinson Jr.



San Angelo - One of the few joys of being as old as I am is that it is never my fault.



Johnie William Robinson Jr., age 75, of San Angelo and Universal City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Johnie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bernardine Ott Robinson of Universal City, TX; his children, Lee Robinson Weckler, Johnie Robinson, and Lori Robinson Jones; his grandchildren, Joshua Weckler, Jordan Weckler, Jeremy Weckler, Ryne Weckler, Maleah Gunter, Mason Ballard, Traci Maldonado, and Marissa Bowie; his great-grandchildren Lily Weckler, Gunner Weckler, Kira Weckler, Kelci Gunter, Blanton Gunter, and Nolan Molina; siblings, Mildred Woodul, Mozelle Roberts, and Opal Louise Parker. He is preceded in death by parents Johnie William Sr. and Opal Letha Robinson and siblings Edwin Robinson and Linda Wolfe



Johnie was born on May 18, 1945, in San Angelo TX. He married Bernardine on March 14, 1966, while still in the Army stationed at Randolph Air Force Base in Universal City, TX. He served four years with one tour in Vietnam as a helicopter door gunner. They raised their three children in San Angelo, TX. After moving to San Angelo, TX, he and his wife worked in wholesale food until their retirement. One of the best qualities of Dad is that he never met a stranger. He enjoyed his family and friends tremendously. Like branches on a tree, we all grow in different directions, but our roots remain as one. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at St. Patrick's Church in San Antonio, TX









