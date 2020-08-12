Johnnie Juanice DempseyBonham - Mrs. Johnnie Juanice Dempsey, age 98, of Bonham, TX passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Homestead of Sherman Senior Living Center. She will be interred at Dallas National Cemetery at a later date.Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.Johnnie Juanice Dempsey is survived by son, James Dempsey III and wife Emily of Bonham; daughter-in-law, Leslie Dempsey of Rochelle, TX; grandchildren, James L. Dempsey and wife Leah of Brighton, CO; Natasha L. Reid and husband Scott of Claremore, OK; Sean E. Dempsey and wife Helen of MD; Jacob J. Dempsey and wife Aly of Canton, TX; Nathan Dempsey and wife Amanda of Denton, TX; 12 great grandchildren and sisters, Wanda Morrow of San Angelo, TX and Laura Lee Sehorn of San Angelo, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Charles Dempsey, Jr.; son John W. Dempsey, parents, John and Monie Brewer and sister, Dorlis "Dodie" Brewer.Johnnie Juanice (Brewer) Dempsey was born in Elmore City, OK on June 23, 1922 to John W. and Monie F. (Woodruff) Brewer. She married James Charles Dempsey, Jr. on April 5, 1942 in Rankin TX. Johnnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a homemaker and enjoyed being with her family.No visitation will be held, however to convey condolences, please sign an online registry at