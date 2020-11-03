Johnnie Lou (Wright) Eubanks



Johnnie Lou (Wright) Eubanks was born September 18, 1928 to John Andrew Wright and Viola Dul-Senia (Nicholas) Wright near Vancourt, Texas. Johnnie left this earth for a heavenly home on October 22, 2020.



Johnnie attended school in Eola, Texas. During WWII, Johnnie went to Houston with her brother, Oscar, and his wife, Hazel, and worked in a dry goods store. Later, Johnnie moved back with her parents at the Wendland Ranch near Bronte. Texas. This is where she met Sidney M. Eubanks and then married him on January 1, 1948. For the next few years they continued to do ranch work and moved often. In 1954, the family moved to Bronte where they would remain the rest of their lives.



Johnnie and Sidney had three sons: Sidney O. Eubanks, Andy M. Eubanks and Keith Eubanks.



During her life, Johnnie had several passions but music, especially group singings, reading and outdoor activities were always in her life. Early on, she would make model wooden wagons out of the end of apple crates and cans. Johnnie also enjoyed playing softball and was an accomplished catcher and pitcher. She also had a joy for cooking and was known for her fried fruit pies. Quilting was a passion, and she made enough quilts for relatives and many friends.



As you can imagine, over 92 active years, Johnnie had several injuries, including a lawnmower accident that injured her hand. Through the skill of the surgeon and much determination, she regained full use of her hand and was able to continue to quilt and sew. Johnnie also sustained leg injuries playing softball and she had a noticeable limp throughout her life due to these injuries. She also had a broken foot and surgery on her arm, but it took a trifecta of a broken hip, complications from dementia and COVID-19 to overcome her extraordinary determination.



Johnnie is preceded in death by her parents, John and Viola, and all her brothers and one sister.



Johnnie is survived by her husband of 72 years, Sidney M. Eubanks, and sons, Sidney O. Eubanks and wife Virginia (Ginger) of Bronte, Andy M. Eubanks and wife Susan of Floresville and Keith Eubanks and wife Jody of Midland. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A private burial was held for immediate family and a celebration of life will follow later.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial to charities of one's choice is suggested.









