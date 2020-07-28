Johnny Carl Fender
San Angelo - Johnny Carl Fender has transferred his membership from the church militant to the church triumphant into the loving arms of his Lord & Savior on July 26, 2020 at the age of 86. A highly blessed man who will be remembered for his remarkable "larger than life" personality and his ability to share his many gifts and talents with others. He will be forever cherished by his loving family and hosts of friends.
Johnny was born in a coal mine camp in Bartley, West Virginia, on October 23rd, 1933 to his parents, Carl and Nell Fender. They instilled in him a strong work ethic and strongly encouraged him throughout his life to pursue an education, if only to be able to escape the dangerous life of a coal miner. As a youngster, he spent his formative years alternating between life in a coal camp and the majestic mountains of Western North Carolina.
After graduating from high school at the age of 16, Johnny attended Virginia Tech (formerly Virginia Polytechnic Institute), earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1955. He entered the Air Force in 1956 and began honorably serving his country for thirty years. Johnny's career initially focused on flying fighter jets and was later promoted to Command and Staff positions involved with the Air Force pilot training program. Johnny logged 560 hours of combat air time in Vietnam. As a distinguished pilot he honorably earned numerous medals, including the Silver Star for Valor, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, and a Bronze Star. Johnny retired as Base Commander of Goodfellow Air Force Base in 1986, choosing to make San Angelo his home for the remainder of his life.
Upon retiring from the Air Force, Johnny taught for 24 years at Angelo State University from 1988 to 2012 in the Finance Department; not only utilizing his Virginia Tech degree, but also a Masters degree in Political Science received from Auburn University in 1975 and Masters degree of Business Administration from Angelo State University in 1988. In 2006, the ASU Alumni Association recognized him with the Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award for the College of Business.
Johnny continued to embrace the San Angelo community by proudly serving as Mayor from 1997-2001. During his two terms of office, he led several delegations to Washington DC to discuss military and community issues with Pentagon and Congressional leaders. Governor Rick Perry appointed him to the Military Preparedness Commission in 2002. In 2001, he was awarded the Chamber of Commerce "Spirit of San Angelo" award.
Most would agree that when you walked away from a conversation with Johnny and his positive spirit, you felt better about yourself and life in general. With his gift for teaching and passion for sharing the message with others, Johnny taught the Cheers Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church for over 25 years; bringing his lessons to others up until a few short weeks ago.
Johnny is survived by his cherished wife of 13 years, Linda Gay, two daughters, Laura Harkey and husband Benny of San Angelo, Elizabeth Hollis and husband Edwin of Victoria. Blessings include stepsons, Todd Engel and wife Vickie, Brad Engel and wife Julie, both of Austin. Grandchildren include Sterling Harkey, Jacob Harkey, Michael Inmon, and Amber Davis. Step grandchildren are Amy Hawk, Aly Blanchette, Emily and Evan Engel. His great grandchildren include Hendrix Harkey, Oliver and Zoey Inmon, Erin and Nora Davis, Berkleigh Hawk. Surviving special siblings are Shirley Thompson of Asheville, NC and Wanda Smith of Anderson, SC.
Johnny is preceded in death by his first wife, Karen and her parents, Horace and Juanita Gearhart, as well as his parents, Carl and Nell Fender and an infant brother, Edwin. Also preceded by Gay's mother, Mary Davison and brother, Don Davison.
Due to Covid 19, there will be no family visitation. A memorial service celebrating Johnny's life will be held at First United Methodist Church at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 observing social distancing protocol. The family kindly request all attendees wear a mask. The service will be led by Reverend Scott Bradford and Reverend Nathaniel Hankins. In absentia, the service may be viewed via live stream at firstmethodist.net
or harper-funeralhome.com
.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Massey Methodist Assistance Trust or to a charity of your choice
.
