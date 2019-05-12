|
|
Johnny Floyd Oxford
San Angelo - Johnny Floyd Oxford, age 72, passed peacefully in his home on May 5, 2019.
Johnny was born on March 31,1947 in Coleman Texas to parents Harvey and Neoma Oxford. In 1962 he met his loving wife, Agnes (Angie) Angelina Bryan and they married August 11, 1965. Together they had three children, multiple grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Johnny was a jack of all trades and his jobs included oil field worker, occupational painter, grocery store owner, painting and decorating business, and part time avid lottery lover. Outside of work Johnny enjoyed drag racing at the San Angelo Raceway, fishing, and above all spending time with his family. He was an animal lover to the core. He was the best husband, dad, granddad in the world. Most known for his contagious sense of humor and "tell it like it is" demeanor. He was truly a selfless man who only wanted the best for all his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Angie Oxford, daughter Pamala Monroe, son Johnny W. Oxford, daughter Lacie Dean, sister Carolyn Paddock, brother Jerry Oxford, grandson Johnny W. Oxford Jr., grandson Robert Oxford, grandson Joshua Oxford, granddaughter Dawn Clawson, granddaughter Amanda McFall, granddaughter Meshell Ritchie, three great grandsons, multiple nieces, nephew and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Harvey Zane Oxford, mother Neoma Oxford, sister Sharon Carter, daughter Sherry Ritchie, granddaughter Deidra McFall, grandson Brandon Mings.
Shaffer funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Private family memorial to be held at a later date. The family would like to give special thanks to Catherine Barnett NP, Solaris Hospice, and Meals on Wheels for the care they extended to our loved one.
Online condolences can be made at
www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 12, 2019