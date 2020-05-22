Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Johnny Hunt

Johnny Hunt Obituary
Johnny Hunt

San Angelo - Johnny Sean Hunt passed away May 18, 2020. He was born November 11, 1969 in Iraan, Texas. John was a painter/carpenter. Besides his struggles in life, John was a good person. He loved his children first and foremost. John loved to hunt and fish and collect rocks. He truly will be missed.

He is survived by his children Jacqueline Rogers and husband Skyler Rogers, Halston Hunt, and his twins Brooklyn and Alycia Hunt/Parker. He is also survived by his brother Jackie Hunt and Wife Andrea "Fly High little brother", and many more family and friends. He is now reunited in Heaven with his Dad Jackie Hunt, Mom O'nell Hunt and Sister Jacqueline Hunt. There will not be any services at this time, however a memorial will be set for a future date in order to spread John's ashes.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 22 to May 24, 2020
