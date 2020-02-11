|
Johnny Kirk Edmondson
McCaulley - Johnny Kirk Edmondson 73, of McCaulley passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Fisher County Hospital in Rotan. A celebration of life will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Bethel Assembly with Carter Edmondson officiating. A family Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Merkel with Father Fred Nawarskas officiating. Interment will follow at Trent Garden of Memories under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be held 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Johnny Kirk Edmondson was born November 5, 1946 and raised in San Saba on the Colorado River. His roping started at an early age during the drought as a necessity-trying to keep their cattle on the right side of a dry river. He gave his parents, J.C. and Grace, all the credit for his success that he had in his rodeo career due to their support and encouragement. He started competing in local FFA rodeos at the age of 12, and then in early 1960's joined the AJRA. He won the calf roping, ribbon roping, steer wrestling, and all-around titles in 1966. In the fall of 1965, Johnny entered Tarleton State College. He qualified for the college finals three out of the four years-competing at St. George, UT, Sacramento, and Deadwood, SD. His team won the National Championship in 1967. Johnny was the Regional Calf Roping Champion in 1967, 1968, and 1969. Johnny graduated from Tarleton with a BS degree in Agriculture Education. He joined the PRCA and traveled summers. He never really went full time. He won the average at San Antonio and 2nd at Dallas to help him win the calf roping title the first year the Texas Circuit was formed in 1975. Johnny has won San Antonio, Dallas, placed at Cheyenne, Houston, and won the prestigious OS Ranch Rodeo in 1974 by winning both goes, the short round and the average. He also has placed at the San Angelo Invitational Roping as well as many more. In 2000 he was inducted into the Cowboy Walk of Fame in Stephenville, and in 2013 he was inducted into the Tarleton Rodeo Hall of Fame. In 1968 he married Diltzie Bland. They had one son, Carter, and one daughter, Lorissa. Whom were both outstanding rodeo athletes. Johnny and Diltzie lived in Roby, Texas where he had a swine operation for 25 years and most recently ran cattle and produces the best hay in Texas. He also spent years assisting the Bland family owned business, the Cal-Tex Feedyard in Trent. Johnny's list of accomplishments could go on forever. But, for all of you that knew Johnny his greatest accomplishments was how he treated people. He had a way of making people feel valued and was a master of making you feel like you could accomplish anything. He had a firm handshake and would look you right in the eye when he talked to you. Johnny Edmondson was a man of his word and led by example always doing things with excellence. Johnny is survived by the love of his life Diltzie. His son Carter and daughter-in-law Tessa. His daughter Lorissa and son-in-law Charlie. The last 22 years of his life his greatest pleasure has been his 8 grandkids Nealy, Chaynee, Hallie Rose, Cason, Carty, Creed, Chaylis and Clay. They were his greatest accomplishment of all. Also surviving him is mother-in-law Rosemary Bland Hayter, sister Patricia Smith and brother-in-law Sammy, brother-in-law Rex Bland and sister-in-law Kathy, brother-in-law John Bland and sister-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Becky Brown and brother-in-law Terry, sister-in-law- Tootie Bland, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents J.C. and Grace Edmondson, father-in-law R.L. Bland and brother-in-law Steve Bland. Pallbearers will be Jeff Yates, Leddy Lewis, Cody Cochran, Mark Lawrence, Kirk Maberry and Chase Lanckriet. Honorary pallbearers will be Arthur Maberry, Louis Brooks, Eddie Puckett, John Ward, Kent Kingsbury, Sonny Yates, Chris Estes, Robert Morgan, Rodney Hyatt, Stran Smith, Cliff Kirpatrick, Jeff Chapman and the 1967 TSU Intercollegiate Champion Rodeo Team. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020