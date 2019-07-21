|
Johnny Nelson Walker
San Angelo - Johnny Nelson Walker of San Angelo TX
Born August 13, 1937, in Llano, TX. After an accident on September 5, 2015, Johnny was left with a traumatic head injury. His earthly body gave up the long hard fight on July 6, 2019.
He married Kandace (Dacie) Walker July 9, 1993, and helped raise her daughters Teri Russell, Kara Coates and Kali Jennings like his own.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter Delores Riojas and husband Thomas, his son Dwain Walker and wife Sheralyn, his grandchildren, Weldon, Jason, Amy and Travis and his great grandchildren Jayden, Jordyn and Katelyn.
He was called many names and the name Johnny Walker always brought up funny comments. He was Uncle Nelson to his nieces and nephews. His right index finger was called "The Crook", if he pointed at you, you were in trouble. He was also known as Walker, Fortune Cookie or Walker Tire by his many coworkers and customers. But the name that best described him, especially to Kali was Honey.
He had a hard, ruff exterior, but on the inside, he was sweet, loving and giving. He taught by example and believed everyone should put in a good day's work. Being a mountain of a man, he could do about anything, except crawl under the house. Besides not being able to fit, there might be a snake down there. We are lost without him, but we will be forever grateful for the things he taught us.
His family would like to thank everyone that helped take care of him these last few years. Kindred Hospice crew Roberta and Tina. His senior companion, Cindy and his barber Kerry.
A memorial will be held at 3:30pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 90 E 14th St, San Angelo, TX.
Honorary Pallbearers Joseph Clay, Earl Baker, Jason Snider, Hunter Robison and David McGinley
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 21, 2019