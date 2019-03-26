|
|
Johnny Robert "JR" Sparks
San Angelo, TX
Johnny Robert 'JR' Sparks - Mertzon, TX - JR Sparks, a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and PaPa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in his home on Friday, March 22, 2019. JR took great pride in his marriage to his high school sweetheart, the family they built, his work, his horses and the community he treasured. Beyond that, he was as humble as the day was long.
To know him was to love him. As a young boy in Barnhart, he excelled in 4H, basketball and being a trusted friend to everyone. JR had unwavering style! Even as a small child, he wore a cowboy hat, crisp white shirt, starched jeans with a crease, boots and a smirk. His long-time friendship with Lynda Taylor grew into much more; they married in Barnhart's Cowboy Church on December 7, 1960. This began their love affair that spanned 59 years, 3 sons, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
JR believed passionately in his family and using his hands to work hard for them. What he couldn't build with his own two hands, he wasn't sure he needed. As a young ranch hand starting out, JR couldn't afford a new saddle. So, Lynda gave him a book on saddle making as a Christmas gift with that he started his legacy as a Texas craftsman. By day, he worked cattle on ranches across Texas and New Mexico; by night, he honed his craft as a saddle maker. With little money for store bought tools, he relied on ingenuity to create his own tools from stray pieces of antlers, steel and wood. He worked under dim lights and repaired saddles for any and every cowboy that asked.
As the years passed, JR's day jobs changed from ranching to working in the oil field, but his passion for working leather was steadfast. Simple repair work turned into his own special brand of custom saddle on which every stitch had a purpose. From the working cowboy's rough out to a full floral stamped show piece, JR took pride knowing that his craft served the cowboy life and his saddles made their way across God's country.
JR's strong hands weren't limited to working leather. In 1982, JR, Lynda and their sons picked up hammers and nails and began building the family home in Mertzon. During the week, JR worked cattle, at night, he built saddles and on the weekend, you would find him digging his new home's foundation, raising the walls or straddling sheets of tin on the roof. He did it all by talking to friends and reading books. Almost 40 years later, the house stands proudly and serves as the center of the Sparks family life. No surprise the home is strategically located across the street from the town's roping arena. This meant that JR never missed a roping or a gathering of friends. As the trucks began to gather, JR would pick up his hat, kiss Lynda on the cheek and say, "I guess I better go see what's going on."
After years of working in the10X10 shop behind his house, JR's dream came true when he opened his saddle shop on the main street of Mertzon. There wasn't any ceremony or ribbon cutting, JR simply shared the news at the coffee shop with his friends and went to work. That was enough; his friends and reputation served him well and the work came. For almost 30 years on Mertzon's main street, he hosted half of West Texas at JR Sparks Saddlery. It didn't matter if you were stopping in for saddle work, a new set of chaps, advice, conversation or to just sit and listen to the rhythmic tap of his hammer to Patsy Cline - JR cherished every minute, every stitch and every soul that tripped that silver bell on his front door.
He knew what he liked and was loyal to the classics: standing for the flag, a handshake, the love of his sweetheart, raising boys to be good men, riding up on a hill and thanking God for his handy work, sunsets with his horses, and driving back roads with Merle Haggard and Dolly Parton. Oh, how you will be missed JR. But have no fear, your loving example will be carried forward in the hearts of your family and friends as your saddles will be carried on the backs of your beloved horses.
JR is survived by his wife, Lynda; their three Sons: Johnny Robert Sparks JR and wife Beth Harral Sparks, Richard Wesley Sparks and wife Shonda Hopper Sparks and Clayton Cody Sparks and wife Michele Bowman Sparks; Grandchildren: Johnny Robert III and Christi Carrasco Sparks, Sarah and Cody Davidson, Grayson, Dawson and Maci; and Great Grandchildren: Diego, Harper, Paden, Jaxon and Benaiah. His Brother Jackie and wife Donna Sparks; Nieces and Nephews: Lori and JT Sentell and Levi and Haley Sparks; and Great Nephews Jase and Wylie. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Jackson and Lula Dean Rainwater Sparks.
Please join his family and friends as we celebrate JR's life and work
Saturday, March 30th from 2PM to 4pm at
Fort Concho Stables Building
Stables are located on Henry O. Flipper Street (formerly East Avenue B) in San Angelo
If you have any of JR's leather work, it would mean a great deal to the family to have his lifetime's work on display at this celebration. Please bring your family, friends and JR's leatherwork as we tell stories.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 26, 2019