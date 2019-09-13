|
|
Johnny Ross
San Angelo - Johnny Ross, 87, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at New Haven Memory Care of San Angelo, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Madeleine Yvonne and his sisters, Bernice, Beatrice, Wilma and Willie. He leaves three children, Jackie Brown and husband Steve of San Angelo, Texas, Jeanette Soapes of San Angelo, Texas and Johnny Ross and wife Janice of Mansfield, Texas. He leaves one brother, Jimmy Ross of Ohio. He leaves nine grandchildren and a total of 12 great grandchildren. Johnny had many friends that spanned a lifetime of military service, while serving in the United States Marines and United States Air Force.
Born and raised in Stearns, Kentucky, the son of William Matthew Ross and wife Hannah Cox Ross, he graduated high school and joined the United States Marines and is a Korean War veteran. Following an honorable discharge, Johnny enlisted in the United States Air Force, beginning a career that spanned numerous overseas assignments over the course of nearly thirty years. He retired from the Air Force in 1976.
In his early years, Johnny had an intense love for the game of baseball. He played minor league ball for the Chicago White Sox for a couple of years while playing in the Baseball Congress of America Tournament at Battle Creek, Michigan. While serving in the United States Air Force overseas, Johnny became involved with a European based baseball league where he served as team manager/coach and played pitcher for the Darmstadt Comets.
A graveside funeral service for the family will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 14 at Calvary Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas.
The family would like to thank New Haven Memory Care of San Angelo for the wonderful care and loving support provided Johnny for the last 2 and a half years. Finally thanks to Kindred Hospice of San Angelo for giving Johnny the extra love and attention that was needed in his final days.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 13, 2019