Johnny Wayne Hendley
Johnny Wayne Hendley

San Angelo - Johnny Wayne Hendley, 81, of San Angelo, passed away on September 11, 2020. He was born May 7, 1939, in Brady, TX, to his parents Carl and Merle Hendley.

Johnny married the love of his life Lynda Barker, on May 30, 1959 at 1st United Methodist Church in Brady, TX. Johnny and Lynda had 1 son, Steve W. Hendley. Johnny Graduated from Brady High School and attended Southwest Texas and Oklahoma State University, graduating with a degree in Financial Management. He went into banking in 1961 and worked up until his retirement in 2016 at Brady National Bank. Johnny had a servant's heart and enjoyed helping every person. He also loved farming, golfing, and animals.

Survivors include his wife, Lynda Hendley, son, Steve W. Hendley and wife Cindy, of Brady, TX, grandchildren, Heather Poe and husband Casey, of San Angelo, TX, and great grandchildren, Faith and Anniston, brother, Dwain Hendley and wife Velma, of Brady, TX, and brother-in-law, David Barker and wife Vicki, of Georgetown, TX, 2 nieces and 2 nephews and Buster his yorkie. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 3:30 PM at Resthaven Memorial Park in Brady, TX.

Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Home

