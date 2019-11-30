|
Johnny Yates Burleson
San Angelo - Johnny Yates Burleson, 82, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in San Angelo. Johnny was born September 30, 1937 in Pecos County, Texas to Jim Lloyd and Melvin Lee Yates Burleson. He grew up predominantly in Sheffield, TX and graduated from Iraan High School. After High School he attended Howard College in Big Spring, Texas. Johnny worked for the El Paso Natural Gas Company for over 35 years. Johnny married Lynnette in 1979. In 1997, after he retired from EPNG they moved to Dove Creek in San Angelo. Soon after they joined Glen Meadows Baptist Church.
Johnny was always a hard worker. He loved outside activities. He was a big sports fan and loved to hunt and fish. Another hobby he had was making things with his hands. He was self-taught, but he could do plumbing, welding, carpentry and work on cars and small engines. He always told everyone the he was a Jack of all trades and a master of none.
Johnny was a people person. I never met anyone that did not like him. One of his character traits was he loved to tell stories. He was good at it too; he would laugh and move his hands all around. Some of his hunting and fishing stories got better and bigger over the years if you know what I mean.
Johnny was a great Dad and he had such a big heart for family and friends. People loved Johnny and Johnny loved people.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lynnette Burleson, his son, Darrell Lloyd Burleson and three sisters, Dorothy Martin, Betty Jo Richardson and Margie Winkler. He is survived by his sons, Roy Burleson and his wife Margaret, of Conroe, TX, Jimmy Burleson and his wife Cindy, of Conroe, TX, Johnny Burleson and his wife Debbie, of San Angelo and Phil Dudley, of San Antonio; his daughters, Dana King and her husband Clifton, of Midland, and Marla Brown, of Los Angeles, Ca; his Grandchildren, Stephanie Burleson, Joshua Burleson, Jayden Burleson, Michael King, Joshua King, Tristan Ryan Chapa, Jeffery Brown and Jessica Arbogast; and 7 Great Grandchildren. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. There will be a Graveside Service at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 A.M. at Glen Meadows Baptist Church with Pastor Mack Roller officiating.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019