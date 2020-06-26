Johnnye Warren
San Angelo - Mrs. Johnnye Elizabeth Warren, 88 of San Angelo,TX formerly of Snyder died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas.
Services for Mrs. Warren will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home with Mr. Jim Lionberger officiating. Internment will follow at Snyder Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Mrs. Warren was born on September 22, 1931 in Snyder, TX to John Robert and Lizzie Pearl (Lewis) Cole. She married Jack Warren on August 01, 1961 in Snyder, TX. He preceded her in death August 2, 1997.
She is survived by: 2) Daughters: Mary Coffey and husband Bill, San Angelo, TX
Tomibeth Hunt Brooks and husband Gary, Weatherford, TX; 2) Grandchildren: Ashley McLaughlin and husband Will, Weatherford, TX, Camille Hays and husband Ryan, Ft. Worth, TX; 3) Great Grandchildren: Blair and Brooks McLaughlin, Palmer Hays
She was preceded in death by: Her parents, Her husband Jack; 1) Sister: Zora Lee McKinney; 1) Brother: Leslie Cole
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9 AM to 10 AM at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.