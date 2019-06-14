Jon Fraire



San Angelo - Juan Thomas Fuantoz, aka, Jon Fraire, 46, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, in San Angelo.



Memorial Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Rev. Beatrice Torres, pastor of Nazareth Presbyterian Church. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Jon was born August 26, 1972 in San Angelo. He was a lifelong resident of San Angelo where he was a 1990 graduate of Central High School where he played football. Jon attended Howard College. Jon was a loving father, son and grandfather. He was a great dancer and enjoyed being with family and friends. Jon loved music, laughing and the Dallas Cowboys. He will be remembered as being funny, sarcastic, witty, charming and a good cook who loved a good BBQ. He will be loved and greatly missed.



Survivors include his two daughters, Dena Marie Fraire and Ragen Denae Fraire both of San Angelo; a son, Jon Thomas Fraire II and wife Careissy of San Angelo; the mother of his children, Debbie Balderaz of San Angelo; his mother, Belia Clayton of San Angelo; his father, Rodrigo L. Fraire of San Angelo; his maternal grandmother, Elodia Fuantoz of San Angelo; a brother, Alberto R. Fraire of Corpus Christi; a sister, Angela Rangel and husband John of San Angelo; three grandsons, Dexter, Santiago and Draco.



