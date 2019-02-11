|
Jonathan Daniel Crawford
San Angelo, TX
Jonathan Daniel Crawford was born on January 22, 1973 in Garland, Texas to Don Crawford and Janet Sheppard.
Jonathan is preceded in death by his twin at birth; his paternal grandparents, George and Dorothy Crawford; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Mead; and stepfather, Chuck Sheppard.
He is survived by his father, Don Crawford; his mother Janet Sheppard and husband Frank; his sisters, Michelle Clements and husband Dean, Kandis Ashby; brothers Landon Crawford and Waylon Crawford and an extended family of step brothers and sisters; Grandparents, Dale and JoAnn Monse; aunts, Marlin Irvin and husband Mike, Raylene Anderson, Sandy Stewart, Belinda Schnorrbusch, Jerry Graves; uncles, Lawrence Worth and wife Colleen, Jerry Worth and wife Hazel, Rodney Worth and wife Amanda, Gary Grawford; and many many cousins. Jonathan is also survived by his "adopted" brothers and sisters and staff at the State Supported Living Center.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Shaffer Funeral Home in Grape Creek. Graveside services will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Grape Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019